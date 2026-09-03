Southwest Airlines commences construction on its first four lounges

Southwest previously indicated it planned to secure lounge space at Honolulu, Denver and Nashville, as it pursued new premium revenue streams.1 2 CEO Bob Jordan said it leased space at Honolulu and linked lounge development to rising demand for "premium" experiences and potential longer haul international flying.3 The lounge push sat alongside product unbundling, including assigned and premium seating sales from 3Q2025 and fleet reconfiguration/extra-legroom operations from 1Q2026.4 5