Southwest Airlines to secure lounge space at Honolulu, Denver and Nashville
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said it was “working on the lounge question” and confirmed it had leased space at Honolulu Daniel K Inouye International Airport, citing a consumer shift towards premium experiences and calls to consider first class and long haul international flying1. Honolulu also saw competing lounge investment, with Hawaiian Airlines previewing a much larger premium lounge due to open at the end of 20272. Denver International Airport’s lounge capacity also grew, with Delta opening a 13,000sqft Sky Club and planning an expansion by end-20263, while United planned three new United Clubs adding 97,000sqft within 12 months from 1Q20234.