Southwest Airlines to sell assigned and premium seating from 3Q2025

Southwest introduced new fare products, including Choice Extra and Choice Preferred, to coincide with assigned and premium seating sales in 3Q2025, and rebranded its Wanna Get Away fare as Basic from 28-May-2025. The retrofit programme, featuring RECARO extended legroom seats and larger bins, began 01-May-2025, targeting over 800 aircraft, with operations on retrofitted jets planned for 1Q20261 2.