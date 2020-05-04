Become a CAPA Member
4-May-2020 9:44 AM

South Korea MOLIT to invest USD1.3m to pre-purchase airline tickets

South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) announced (03-May-2020) plans to invest KRW1.6 billion (USD1.3 million) to pre-purchase tickets from South Korean airlines for travel by MOLIT personnel, with the aim of supporting local airlines amid the impact of coronavirus. The investment represents 85% of MOLIT's annual air travel budget, with the Ministry planning to purchase 30% of tickets for domestic travel from South Korean LCCs. MOLIT will support efforts of all government agencies and public institutions to pre-purchase approximately KRW160 billion (USD130.6 million) in air tickets by the end of Jun-2020. [more - original PR - Korean]

