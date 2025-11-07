South African Airways commences Johannesburg-Gaborone service

Nthula Airport Lounges partnered with South African Airways to provide SAA passengers access to the Nthula Lounge at Gaborone Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, coinciding with the launch of the Johannesburg-Gaborone route on 04-Nov-20251. SAA Group CEO John Lamola previously highlighted that the new service would support connectivity across its regional and intercontinental networks, and reaffirmed the airline’s focus on African network growth2.