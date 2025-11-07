South African Airways commences Johannesburg-Gaborone service
South African Airways (SAA) commenced (06-Nov-2025) twice daily Johannesburg-Gaborone service on 04-Nov-2025. SAA stated the service enables connections between Gaborone and Windhoek via Johannesburg, and connectivity to destinations such as Harare, Kinshasa, Lusaka, Perth and São Paulo. The airline noted it offers "substantial freight capacity" on the service. SAA Group CEO John Lamola described the new route as "a strategic link in SAA's broader commitment to enhancing intra-African connectivity". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Nthula Airport Lounges partnered with South African Airways to provide SAA passengers access to the Nthula Lounge at Gaborone Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, coinciding with the launch of the Johannesburg-Gaborone route on 04-Nov-20251. SAA Group CEO John Lamola previously highlighted that the new service would support connectivity across its regional and intercontinental networks, and reaffirmed the airline’s focus on African network growth2.