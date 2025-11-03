3-Nov-2025 12:11 PM
Nthula Airport Lounges partners with South African Airways
Nthula Airport Lounges established (31-Oct-2025) a partnership with South African Airways (SAA), under which SAA passengers will have access to the Nthula Lounge at Gaborone Sir Seretse Khama International Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, SAA plans to commence twice daily Johannesburg-Gaborone service on 04-Nov-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Nthula Airport Lounges joined the ON.PASS lounge network, granting ON.PASS cardholders access to its lounges in Gaborone, Kasane and Maun1. South African Airways group CEO John Lamola stated that the new Johannesburg-Gaborone route would enhance connections across SAA's regional and intercontinental networks, as well as those of its Star Alliance and codeshare partners2.