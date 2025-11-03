Loading
3-Nov-2025 12:11 PM

Nthula Airport Lounges partners with South African Airways

Nthula Airport Lounges established (31-Oct-2025) a partnership with South African Airways (SAA), under which SAA passengers will have access to the Nthula Lounge at Gaborone Sir Seretse Khama International Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, SAA plans to commence twice daily Johannesburg-Gaborone service on 04-Nov-2025. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Nthula Airport Lounges joined the ON.PASS lounge network, granting ON.PASS cardholders access to its lounges in Gaborone, Kasane and Maun1. South African Airways group CEO John Lamola stated that the new Johannesburg-Gaborone route would enhance connections across SAA's regional and intercontinental networks, as well as those of its Star Alliance and codeshare partners2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More