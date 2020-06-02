SKY Airline resumes domestic operations in Chile

SKY Airline (Chile) CEO Jose Ignacio Dougnac, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (01-Jun-2020) SKY Airline resumed operations effective 01-Jun-2020, "with a very limited itinerary, with just six regional flights to Iquique, Calama, Antofagasta, Concepcion, Puerto Montt and Balmacena… the ones with greater demand and relevance for the country". He added: "The objective is not to promote mass travel, but rather to focus on destinations which today play a relevant role".