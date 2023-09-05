5-Sep-2023 11:38 AM
Singapore Airlines and Bangkok Airways enter codeshare partnership
Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Bangkok Airways entered (04-Sep-2023) a codeshare partnership covering travel between Singapore and Thailand, as well as other cities in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Bangkok Airways will codeshare on SIA services from Singapore to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Adelaide, Sydney and Auckland. SIA will codeshare on Bangkok Airways services from Singapore to Koh Samui, Phuket to Koh Samui and from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, Phuket, Luang Prabang, Phnom Penh and Siem Reap. [more - original PR]