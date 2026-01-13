Shannon Airport pax grows 9% to 2.3m in 2025

Shannon Airport Group reported (12-Jan-2026) Shannon Airport it handled more than 2.3 million passengers in 2025, an increase of 9% year-on-year and the busiest annual traffic at the airport in 16 years. The airport reported serving airlines are scheduled to operate 40 routes in 2026 to destinations across Europe, the US and the UK, including new connections to Rome, Warsaw, Madrid and Poznan with Ryanair - as well as Frankfurt with Discover Airlines. Shannon Airport Group interim CEO Ray O'Driscoll stated: "We achieved our highest passenger numbers in over 16 years and invested over EUR20 million in projects that have a very tangible benefit to both passengers and our sustainability goals. This brought our overall investment in the Group to almost EUR200 million in just over a decade". Mr O'Driscoll added: "We're looking forward to an even more ambitious 2026, during which passengers will have the choice of 40 routes, the highest number operating from Shannon Airport in 17 years". [more - original PR]