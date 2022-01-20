20-Jan-2022 11:33 AM
Seychelles tourist arrivals decline 37% in Dec-2021. compared to Dec-2019, 182,849 tourists in 2021
Seychelles National Bureau of Statistics reported (19-Jan-2022) the following tourism highlights:
- Dec-2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 24,472, -37.1% compared to Dec-2019;
- Russia: 4238, +175.2%;
- France: 2954, -1.4%;
- Germany: 2380, -73.3%;
- United Arab Emirates: 1921, +10.7%;
- US: 658, -37.9%;
- 2021:
- Tourist arrivals: 182,849, +59.2% year-on-year. [more - original PR]