30-Oct-2025 3:45 PM

SalamAir working to build resilience, focusing on core markets: CCO

SalamAir CCO Steve Allen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) recent events such as restrictions operating to Saudi Arabia, the India-Pakistan conflict and airspace closures, and the Israel-Iran conflict drove SalamAir to build resilience and "focus on our core markets". Mr Allen said the airline is now "in a better place" to manage unexpected disruptions. He said the carrier is modelling scenarios differently since the issues with Saudi Arabia and is asking more "what ifs" to plan for the next 'Black Swan' event.

