SalamAir to resume services from Muscat to 16 international destinations

SalamAir, via its official Facebook account, announced (11-Dec-2020) plans to resume services from Muscat to Salalah, Kuwait, Doha, Dubai, Karachi, Sialkot, Multan, Dhaka, Chattogram, Alexandria, Shiraz, Khartoum, Istanbul, Calicut, Trivandrum, Jaipur and Lucknow from 15-Dec-2020 (Times of Oman, 13-Dec-2020). SalamAir CEO Mohamed Ahmed said the carrier is ready to return more destinations to its schedule, but noted this "will depend on both the lifting of restrictions in Oman and other parts of the world". He noted the carrier also plans to increase the frequency of service to Salalah to 14 times weekly, as opposed to daily, as it will allow for "increased connectivity to other overseas destinations". The carrier is yet to resume operations to Sohar.