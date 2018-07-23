Ryanair: 'Risk of a hard Brexit is being underestimated'

Ryanair stated (23-Jul-2018) it remains concerned by the danger of a 'hard' Brexit in Mar-2019. Ryanair said: "While there is a view that a 21 month transition agreement from March 2019 to December 2020 will be implemented, recent events in the UK political sphere have added to this uncertainty, and we believe that the risk of a hard Brexit is being underestimated". Ryanair added: "It is likely that in the event of a hard Brexit our UK shareholders will be treated as non EU. We may be forced to restrict the voting rights of all non EU shareholders in the event of a hard Brexit, to ensure that Ryanair remains majority owned and controlled by EU shareholders". Ryanair confirmed it applied for a UK AOC and hopes to receive it before the end of 2018. [more - original PR]