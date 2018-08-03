Ryanair reports up to 200,000 pax affected by ATC staff shortages in Jul-2018

Ryanair reported (02-Aug-2018) almost 200,000 passengers had flights cancelled in Jul-2018 due to ATC staff shortages in the UK, Germany and France, adverse weather, and "unnecessary" pilot and cabin crew strikes. Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs commented: "Ryanair, together with other European airlines, calls for urgent action by the EU Commission and European governments to address the effect of these ATC staff shortages which are disrupting the travel plans of millions of Europe's consumers this summer". As previously reported by CAPA, Ryanair joined IAG, easyJet and Wizz Air in jointly submitting a complaint to the European Commission against French ATC strikes. [more - original PR]