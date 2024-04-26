Ryanair reports GBP14bn economic contribution in the UK, sets out growth plan

Ryanair published (24-Apr-2024) a report by York Aviation, stating the LCC contributes GBP14 billion p/a in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy and supports 98,000 jobs. Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary announced the following growth plan in the UK through to the end of the 2020s:

Traffic to grow 22% to 65 million passengers by 2030;

Over 1000 new jobs to be created for pilots, cabin crew and engineers by 2030;

Opening of a new engineering training facility at Prestwick;

20 new Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, for a total of 135.

Mr O'Leary added: "While halving [air passenger duty] on domestic flights from Apr-2023 allowed Ryanair to add more domestic routes (and bases) to our UK schedule, UK airports and passengers are still suffering an enormous penalty when UK APD imposes [a] GBP13 tax on all UK tickets for 2024. Ryanair can continue to grow UK traffic, jobs, and tourism but the Government must scrap this... tax for all travel and instead pursue air travel growth policies". [more - original PR]