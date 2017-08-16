Ryanair lodges competition complaints around airberlin insolvency proceedings

Ryanair lodged (15-Aug-2017) competition complaints with the German Bundeskartellamt and the EU Commission regarding the "obvious conspiracy playing out in Germany", between the German Government, Lufthansa and airberlin, to "carve up" airberlin's assets. Ryanair also alleged the parties are "excluding major competitors and ignoring both EU competition and State Aid rules". Ryanair stated: "This manufactured insolvency is clearly being set up to allow Lufthansa to take over a debt free Air Berlin which will be in breach of all known German and EU competition rules". [more - original PR] [more - CAPA Analysis]