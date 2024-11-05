Ryanair Group CEO provides fleet update at end of H1FY2025

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary reported (04-Nov-2024) the carrier took delivery of 24 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft in H1FY2025, bringing its total to 172 at 31-Oct-2024. Mr O'Leary confirmed the carrier expects its remaining nine Q3FY2025 deliveries to "slip into" Q4FY2025 due to recent Boeing strikes. Mr O'Leary stated: "The risk of further delivery delays remains high. We believe it is therefore sensible to moderate Ryanair's FY2026 traffic growth target to 210 million passengers (previously 215 million) to reflect these delivery delays, as we wish to avoid being over-scheduled, over-crewed and over costed as we were in summer 2024". Mr O'Leary added: "We expect European short haul capacity to remain constrained for some years as many of Europe's Airbus operators work through the Pratt & Whitney engine repairs, both major OEMs struggle with delivery backlogs and airline consolidation continues". [more - original PR]