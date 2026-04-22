Ryanair Group CEO confirms prospective sites for in-house engine MRO facilities

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary confirmed (21-Apr-2026) the LCC is considering Morocco as a potential site for an in-house engine MRO location. Mr O'Leary stated: "We are in active negotiations with six locations for engine MRO facilities. This includes Spain, Italy, Poland, the Baltic states, Northern Ireland and Morocco". Mr O'Leary added: "These are the most likely locations for our two engine MRO sites. We have to make a decision on the first location in a couple of months. For both sites we will invest a total of USD800 million". [more - Aviation Week]