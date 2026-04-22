Ryanair Group CEO confirms prospective sites for in-house engine MRO facilities
Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary confirmed (21-Apr-2026) the LCC is considering Morocco as a potential site for an in-house engine MRO location. Mr O'Leary stated: "We are in active negotiations with six locations for engine MRO facilities. This includes Spain, Italy, Poland, the Baltic states, Northern Ireland and Morocco". Mr O'Leary added: "These are the most likely locations for our two engine MRO sites. We have to make a decision on the first location in a couple of months. For both sites we will invest a total of USD800 million". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Ryanair and CFM International signed an MoU under which CFM provided spare parts and parts repair for two new European engine MRO shops planned from 2029, as Ryanair expected to bring CFM56-7B and LEAP-1B maintenance in-house towards the end of the decade.1 Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary previously said it aimed to announce one or two in-house engine MRO shops within 12 months, with a three-to-four-year build timeline.2 3 Morocco also advanced LEAP capability, with Safran Aircraft Engines and the Moroccan Government signing an MoU for a Casablanca shop scheduled to open by 2026 with capacity for 150 engines p/a.4