Ryanair and CFM sign MoU for engine material services agreement
Ryanair and CFM International signed (10-Feb-2026) an MoU for a multi-year, multi-billion USD engine material services agreement. CFM will provide spare parts and parts repair for two new MRO shops, which the LCC plans to establish in Europe from 2029 to support its fleet of nearly 2000 Boeing 737 engines. Ryanair has committed to purchase all engine spare parts directly from CFM in a contract to support its existing and future CFM56-7B and LEAP-1B engines - and expects to take over maintenance of these engines directly from CFM when it opens the new MRO locations towards the end of the decade. Across the term, Ryanair expects to purchase spare parts in excess of USD1 billion directly from CFM. Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary stated: "We are pleased to extend our long-term partnership with CFM... For the last 30 years, CFM has been maintaining all of Ryanair's CFM56 engines under a long term 'power by the hour' contract. However, from 2029 onwards, Ryanair expects to bring the maintenance of its engines 'in-house' - and we are pleased to do so with the help and support of our partners CFM". [more - original PR - Ryanair] [more - original PR - Safran]
Background ✨
Ryanair previously announced plans to undertake engine MRO in-house, with CEO Michael O'Leary indicating in 1Q2025 that the company would announce one or two in-house engine MRO shops by year-end, highlighting the exposure of competitors to third-party maintenance providers1. O'Leary also noted the need for in-house repairs due to supply chain challenges and projected the opening of engine shops within three to four years of announcement2.