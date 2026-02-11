Ryanair and CFM sign MoU for engine material services agreement

Ryanair previously announced plans to undertake engine MRO in-house, with CEO Michael O'Leary indicating in 1Q2025 that the company would announce one or two in-house engine MRO shops by year-end, highlighting the exposure of competitors to third-party maintenance providers1. O'Leary also noted the need for in-house repairs due to supply chain challenges and projected the opening of engine shops within three to four years of announcement2.