Ryanair expects European short haul capacity to remain constrained until 2030

Ryanair stated (21-Jul-2026) European short haul capacity is expected to remain constrained until at least 2030, as the main two OEMs remain behind on aircraft deliveries, Pratt & Whitney engine repair delays continue, EU airline consolidation accelerates, and airlines affected by jet fuel prices and a strong USD face a difficult winter. Ryanair expects its widening cost advantage, strong balance sheet, fuel efficient aircraft orderbook and operational resilience will support plans to increase passengers to more than 300 million p/a by FY2034. [more - original PR]