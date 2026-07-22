Ryanair expects European short haul capacity to remain constrained until 2030
Ryanair stated (21-Jul-2026) European short haul capacity is expected to remain constrained until at least 2030, as the main two OEMs remain behind on aircraft deliveries, Pratt & Whitney engine repair delays continue, EU airline consolidation accelerates, and airlines affected by jet fuel prices and a strong USD face a difficult winter. Ryanair expects its widening cost advantage, strong balance sheet, fuel efficient aircraft orderbook and operational resilience will support plans to increase passengers to more than 300 million p/a by FY2034. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary said the group moderated FY2026 traffic growth targets due to Boeing delivery delays, warning the risk of further slippage remained high.1 Mr O'Leary also linked constrained European short haul capacity to Pratt & Whitney engine repairs affecting A320 operators, OEM delivery backlogs and ongoing airline consolidation, citing deals such as Lufthansa/ITA and IAG’s delayed Air Europa transaction.2