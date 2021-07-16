Ryanair DAC CEO: 'trans Atlantic will be the big corridor that will open'

Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson, speaking at CAPA Live July 2021, stated (14-Jul-2021) "I think trans-Atlantic will be the big corridor that will open", and believes a travel bubble with the US will open. Mr Wilson said: "I don't know when that will open in any sort of significant basis", adding he believes long haul tourism travel "will take longer… to recover" and hopes "that will spill over into… more short haul European… routes".