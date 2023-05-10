Ryanair announces order for up to 300 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft

Ryanair announced (09-May-2023) a firm order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, with purchase options for an additional 150 aircraft. The agreement is valued at USD40 billion and is the largest order ever placed by an Irish company for US manufactured goods. It will be subject to shareholder approval at Ryanair's 14-Sep-2023 AGM. Aircraft delivery is scheduled for phases between 2027 and 2033. Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary stated: "We expect half of this order will replace older NGs while the remaining 150 aircraft will facilitate controlled, sustainable growth to just over 300 million guests p/a by 2034. This order, coupled with our remaining Gamechanger deliveries, will create 10,000 new jobs for highly paid aviation professionals over the next decade". [more - original PR - Ryanair] [more - original PR - Boeing]