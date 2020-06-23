23-Jun-2020 8:05 AM
Rwanda and Kazakhstan join voluntary phase of CORSIA
ICAO announced (22-Jun-2020) Rwanda and Kazakhstan became the latest countries to announce their participation in the pilot phase of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA). Both countries announced their participation in the voluntary phase earlier in Jun-2020. With these additions, 85 states representing 76.8% of international aviation activities are now committed to the voluntary phase. [more - original PR]