Rolls-Royce confirms MRO investments, including facilities for Trent 1000 XE
Rolls-Royce confirmed (29-Apr-2026) recent investments in its MRO network to increase annual shop visit capacity and reduce turnaround times. Investments include new dedicated facilities for the Trent 1000 XE engine in the UK, Singapore and Germany. The company also expanded its global spare engine pool to support fleet availability and help protect airlines against unplanned operational disruption. The investments are in addition to Rolls-Royce's broader GBP1 billion (EUR1.15 billion) commitment to the development of the Trent engine family. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Rolls-Royce reported a step-up in Trent 1000 shop visits in 2H2025 and said it added MRO capacity in Derby, Dahlewitz and Singapore in 2025, targeting a further 20% network capacity increase.1 It also focused on transitioning the Trent 1000 TEN fleet to the XE standard by end-2027, after expanding MRO capacity in Germany, Singapore and the UK.2 Rolls-Royce and Turkish Technic broke ground on an Istanbul Airport engine MRO facility, planned for 200 shop visits p/a and operation by end-2027.3