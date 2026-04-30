Rolls-Royce confirms MRO investments, including facilities for Trent 1000 XE

Rolls-Royce confirmed (29-Apr-2026) recent investments in its MRO network to increase annual shop visit capacity and reduce turnaround times. Investments include new dedicated facilities for the Trent 1000 XE engine in the UK, Singapore and Germany. The company also expanded its global spare engine pool to support fleet availability and help protect airlines against unplanned operational disruption. The investments are in addition to Rolls-Royce's broader GBP1 billion (EUR1.15 billion) commitment to the development of the Trent engine family. [more - original PR]