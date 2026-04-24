Rolls-Royce 'better placed than ever' with new digital capabilities: Trent 1000 programme director

Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 Taskforce programme director Rachel Walker, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) the company is "better placed than ever" due to improved digital capabilities that deliver "a wealth of service inspection data" from engines. Ms Walker said: "We're able to build all of that new learning, all of that new knowledge into new technology development programmes". She also noted that the introduction of the first phase of durability enhancements on the Trent 7000 from 2022 delivered "a wealth of data, knowledge and in service information" to support the Trent 1000.