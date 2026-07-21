Riyadh Air to exercise purchase rights for six additional A350-1000s
Riyadh Air entered (20-Jul-2026) an agreement with Airbus to exercise purchase rights for six additional A350-1000 aircraft, bringing the carrier's total order to 31 confirmed A350-1000s. The agreement forms part of the carrier's original commitment for up to 50 A350-1000 aircraft announced in 2025. Riyadh Air will be the first carrier in Saudi Arabia to operate the A350-1000. Riyadh Air also has 60 A321 aircraft on order, totaling 91 aircraft ordered with 19 options/purchase rights for the A350 aircraft still available to exercise. [more - original PR - Riyadh Air] [more - original PR - Airbus]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air exercised options for 28 additional Boeing 787s, including converting 20 to 787-10s, taking its firm 787 order to 67 once the remaining 17 were finalised.1 It launched scheduled operations on 10-Jun-2026 with daily Riyadh-London Heathrow flights using 787s, after taking delivery of its first three 787-9s.2 3 Riyadh Air also ordered 25 A350-1000s with options for 25 more and selected Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines with TotalCare.4 5