    Loading
    21-Jul-2026 4:01 PM

    Riyadh Air to exercise purchase rights for six additional A350-1000s

    Riyadh Air entered (20-Jul-2026) an agreement with Airbus to exercise purchase rights for six additional A350-1000 aircraft, bringing the carrier's total order to 31 confirmed A350-1000s. The agreement forms part of the carrier's original commitment for up to 50 A350-1000 aircraft announced in 2025. Riyadh Air will be the first carrier in Saudi Arabia to operate the A350-1000. Riyadh Air also has 60 A321 aircraft on order, totaling 91 aircraft ordered with 19 options/purchase rights for the A350 aircraft still available to exercise. [more - original PR - Riyadh Air] [more - original PR - Airbus]

    Background

    Riyadh Air exercised options for 28 additional Boeing 787s, including converting 20 to 787-10s, taking its firm 787 order to 67 once the remaining 17 were finalised.1 It launched scheduled operations on 10-Jun-2026 with daily Riyadh-London Heathrow flights using 787s, after taking delivery of its first three 787-9s.2 3 Riyadh Air also ordered 25 A350-1000s with options for 25 more and selected Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines with TotalCare.4 5

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More