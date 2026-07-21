Riyadh Air exercises options for 28 additional 787 aircraft
Riyadh Air and Boeing announced (20-Jul-2026) the carrier is exercising options for 28 additional 787 aircraft as part of its growth plan. The agreement to exercise most of the options from Riyadh Air's 2023 order also includes the conversion of 20 aircraft to the larger 787-10 variant. The announcement includes a previously unidentified purchase of 11 widebody aircraft. Riyadh Air's firm order count will grow to 67 787 aircraft once the remaining 17 have been finalised. [more - original PR - Riyadh Air] [more - original PR - Boeing]
Background ✨
Riyadh Air took delivery of its first three Boeing 787-9s and advanced its initial Riyadh-London Heathrow launch to 10-Jun-2026, alongside planned starts to Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, Madrid and Manchester in Jun/Jul-2026.1 It targeted more than 100 destinations by 2030, with CEO Tony Douglas stating the fleet was expected to reach eight aircraft by end-Jul-2026 and the network 22 destinations by Mar-2027.2