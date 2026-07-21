Riyadh Air exercises options for 28 additional 787 aircraft

Riyadh Air took delivery of its first three Boeing 787-9s and advanced its initial Riyadh-London Heathrow launch to 10-Jun-2026, alongside planned starts to Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, Madrid and Manchester in Jun/Jul-2026.1 It targeted more than 100 destinations by 2030, with CEO Tony Douglas stating the fleet was expected to reach eight aircraft by end-Jul-2026 and the network 22 destinations by Mar-2027.2