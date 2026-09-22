22-Sep-2026 11:32 AM
Riyadh Air to commence Riyadh-Milan service in Dec-2026
Riyadh Air, via its official Twitter account, announced (22-Sep-2026) plans to commence four times weekly Riyadh-Milan Malpensa service with Boeing 787-9 equipment on 16-Dec-2026. Milan Malpensa Airport will be the airline's first destination in Italy. flynas also operates the route, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Riyadh Air expanded its network from mid-2026, launching Riyadh-London Heathrow on 10-Jun-2026 and starting domestic Riyadh-Jeddah on 14-Jun-2026, with CEO Tony Douglas stating it aimed to reach 22 destinations by Mar-2027 and grow to eight aircraft by end-Jul-20261 2. It also opened European routes to Malaga and Madrid in Jul-2026 and began Riyadh-Manchester on 17-Sep-20263 4 5.