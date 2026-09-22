Riyadh Air to commence Riyadh-Milan service in Dec-2026

Riyadh Air expanded its network from mid-2026, launching Riyadh-London Heathrow on 10-Jun-2026 and starting domestic Riyadh-Jeddah on 14-Jun-2026, with CEO Tony Douglas stating it aimed to reach 22 destinations by Mar-2027 and grow to eight aircraft by end-Jul-20261 2. It also opened European routes to Malaga and Madrid in Jul-2026 and began Riyadh-Manchester on 17-Sep-20263 4 5.