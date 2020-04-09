Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Apr-2020 12:08 PM

Restrictions on passenger services in India will be lifted once coronavirus spread is under control

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, via his official Twitter account, stated (08-Apr-2020) restrictions on the operation of domestic and international passenger services in India "will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to fellow Indians" (Economic Times/Live Mint/Financial Express/Business Standard, 08-Apr-2020). As previously reported by CAPA, the restrictions were implemented on 25-Mar-2020 and were initially expected to be lifted on 14-Apr-2020.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More