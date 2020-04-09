Restrictions on passenger services in India will be lifted once coronavirus spread is under control

India's Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, via his official Twitter account, stated (08-Apr-2020) restrictions on the operation of domestic and international passenger services in India "will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to fellow Indians" (Economic Times/Live Mint/Financial Express/Business Standard, 08-Apr-2020). As previously reported by CAPA, the restrictions were implemented on 25-Mar-2020 and were initially expected to be lifted on 14-Apr-2020.