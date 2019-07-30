Regional Jet OÜ 2018 results 'better than expected', turnover up 80% to EUR68m

Regional Jet OÜ, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (26-Jul-2019) "a better than expected zero result" for 2018. The carrier recorded turnover of close to EUR68 million, an increase of 80% year-on-year. CEO Jan Palmér said the carrier's performance level is above the aviation industry average. Mr Palmér added: "We are now above our critical mass in terms of fleet size, which makes us very a competitive, flexible and sustainable regional airline". The carrier's fleet comprises 12 Bombardier CRJ900s and seven ATR 72-600s. The carrier, in an earlier post, stated: "Regional Jet will expand the fleet with four ATRs and five CRJs based in Estonia, Sweden and Lithuania". The total number of aircraft operated by Regional Jet OÜ will reach 28 by Jul-2020.