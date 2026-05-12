Qatar Airways to commence Doha-Bogota-Caracas-Doha service in Jul-2026
Qatar Airways announced (11-May-2026) plans to commence twice weekly Doha-Bogota-Caracas-Doha service with Boeing 777-200 equipment on 22-Jul-2026, as confirmed by a 11-May-2026 GDS inventory and timetable display. Caracas and Bogota will become the airline's 15th and 16th destinations in the Americas, and Qatar Airways will become the first Gulf carrier to operate to Venezuela, as well as the first airline to operate scheduled nonstop services connecting the Middle East to both destinations. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qatar Airways previously targeted an early summer 2025 start for twice weekly Doha-Bogota-Caracas-Doha, planned with Boeing 777-200LR equipment, positioning it as the only Middle Eastern carrier offering direct links to Colombia and operating in Venezuela.1