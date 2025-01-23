23-Jan-2025 11:51 AM
Qatar Airways launching service to Bogota and Caracas from early summer 2025
Qatar Airways announced (22-Jan-2025) plans to launch twice weekly Doha-Bogota-Caracas-Doha service from early summer 2025, using Boeing 777-200LR equipment. The new service will make the Qatar Airways the first and only carrier to offer direct service from the Middle East to Colombia and the only Middle Eastern carrier operating in Venezuela. The additions of Bogota and Caracas will expand Qatar Airways' Americas network to 16 destinations. [more - original PR]