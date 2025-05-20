Qatar Airways Group records highest ever revenue in FY2025

Qatar Airways Group reported revenue of QAR85.6 billion and a net profit of QAR7.9 billion for the year ended 31-Mar-2025, with cargo revenue rising 17.5% year-on-year and a 28.5% increase in net profit compared to the previous year1. The acquisition of a 25% stake in Virgin Australia received approval from Australian authorities, supporting network integration and new long haul services between Australia and Doha2 3 4 5.