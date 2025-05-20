20-May-2025 2:36 PM
Qatar Airways Group records highest ever revenue in FY2025
Qatar Airways Group announced (19-May-2025) the strongest set of financial results in its 28 year history for FY2025, including its highest ever revenue. Operational highlights for the 12 month period include:
- Acquired a 25% minority stake in Virgin Australia;
- Acquired a 25% minority stake in Airlink;
- Became the first airline worldwide to install Starlink super-fast WiFi on its entire Boeing 777 fleet;
- Introduced conversational AI, in English and Arabic, into its world-first digital cabin crew, Sama;
- Expanded fleet to 292 aircraft, including 233 passenger aircraft;
- 4% year-on-year increase in network capacity;
- Expanded network to 177 destinations;
- Launched or resumed services to eight destinations, comprising Lisbon, Venice, Abha, Damascus, Tashkent, Hamburg, Kinshasa and Toronto;
- Increased frequency to 48 destinations. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qatar Airways Group reported revenue of QAR85.6 billion and a net profit of QAR7.9 billion for the year ended 31-Mar-2025, with cargo revenue rising 17.5% year-on-year and a 28.5% increase in net profit compared to the previous year1. The acquisition of a 25% stake in Virgin Australia received approval from Australian authorities, supporting network integration and new long haul services between Australia and Doha2 3 4 5.