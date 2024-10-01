Qatar Airways to acquire 25% minority stake in Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways confirmed (01-Oct-2024) its intention to acquire a 25% minority stake in Virgin Australia from Bain Capital. Details include:

Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said the arrangement will "further strengthen Virgin Australia's ability to compete over the long term". Ms Hrdlicka noted an estimated AUD3 billion (USD2.07 billion) economic benefit of new proposed long haul services between Australia and Doha through incremental visitor flows over the next five years. She added: "Additional benefits will flow from increased freight capacity, supporting Australia's high-value exports to markets such as the Middle East and Europe". Qatar Airways Group CEO Mohammed Al-Meer stated: "The investment further demonstrates our strategic alignment with Virgin Australia and our collective ambition to deliver the best possible service and value to Australian passengers". Mr Al-Meer added: "This agreement will also help support Australian jobs, businesses and the wider economy". [more - original PR]