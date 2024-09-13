Qantas to reintegrate last two A380s in next 18 months: International CEO

Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) reintegrating more A380s into the airline's fleet is "really important to us", particularly for services to Los Angeles and London Heathrow. Mr Wallace said the carrier's last two A380s are expected to rejoin the fleet in the next 18 months, adding: "We're keen to get the last two back to build up the fleet and open more opportunities".