Qantas to deploy A321XLRs on international routes from Oct-2026
Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) the airline plans to deploy A321XLR aircraft on international routes from Oct-2026, initially replacing A330 equipment on Brisbane-Manila service, enabling an increase in frequency. The airline has received seven A321XLRs and expects to take another seven in FY2027, ending 30-Jun-2027. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Qantas planned to upgauge A321XLR flying across its domestic network from Sep-2025, with the fleet targeted to reach seven aircraft by end-FY2026, after initial delivery delays prompted short-term leasing of four 737-800s.1 2 3 Qantas previously ordered an additional 20 A321XLRs (total 48), with some configured with lie-flat business seats from 2028, supporting 737 retirements from late 2026 and longer-range network options.4 5