Qantas to deploy A321XLRs on international routes from Oct-2026

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) the airline plans to deploy A321XLR aircraft on international routes from Oct-2026, initially replacing A330 equipment on Brisbane-Manila service, enabling an increase in frequency. The airline has received seven A321XLRs and expects to take another seven in FY2027, ending 30-Jun-2027. [more - Aviation Week]