Qantas Domestic considering Brisbane-Perth for A321XLR: CEO

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "We have a massive fleet transition coming up and getting that right will be a big challenge for us". Mr Svensson confirmed the carrier will have received three A321XLRs before Dec-2025 and seven by the end of Jun-2026. Mr Svensson said potential XLR routes under consideration include Brisbane-Perth, noting: "We haven't made a decision, but we will in due course". As previously reported by CAPA, Qantas received one A321XLR in Jun-2025. The carrier's second A321XLR will arrive in Aug-2025 and the third is expected in Oct-2025.