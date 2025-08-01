Qantas Domestic considering Brisbane-Perth for A321XLR: CEO
Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) "We have a massive fleet transition coming up and getting that right will be a big challenge for us". Mr Svensson confirmed the carrier will have received three A321XLRs before Dec-2025 and seven by the end of Jun-2026. Mr Svensson said potential XLR routes under consideration include Brisbane-Perth, noting: "We haven't made a decision, but we will in due course". As previously reported by CAPA, Qantas received one A321XLR in Jun-2025. The carrier's second A321XLR will arrive in Aug-2025 and the third is expected in Oct-2025.
Background ✨
Qantas received its first A321XLR three months later than anticipated and planned to lease four Boeing 737-800s by the end of 2025 to address these delays. Three additional A321XLRs were scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025. Qantas is the Asia Pacific launch operator for the A321XLR, with a total of 28 on order as part of its fleet modernisation programme, and completed extensive pilot training for the type1 2.