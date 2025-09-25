Qantas Group confirms entry into service of first two A321XLRs

Qantas Group confirmed (25-Sep-2025) its first two A321XLR aircraft (VH-OGA and VH-OGB) entered service on Sydney-Melbourne and Sydney-Perth services. Qantas is the fourth carrier to operate the type and the first in Asia Pacific. The airline is scheduled to take delivery of its third A321XLR in Nov-2025, with the fleet to grow to seven by Jun-2026. [more - original PR]