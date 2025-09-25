25-Sep-2025 11:07 AM
Qantas Group confirms entry into service of first two A321XLRs
Qantas Group confirmed (25-Sep-2025) its first two A321XLR aircraft (VH-OGA and VH-OGB) entered service on Sydney-Melbourne and Sydney-Perth services. Qantas is the fourth carrier to operate the type and the first in Asia Pacific. The airline is scheduled to take delivery of its third A321XLR in Nov-2025, with the fleet to grow to seven by Jun-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qantas planned to operate its first two A321XLRs on domestic routes from mid-Sep-2025, becoming the Asia Pacific launch operator for the type, and expected to have seven in service by the end of FY2026. The airline aimed to use these aircraft on longer transcontinental routes, with orders for a total of 48 A321XLRs as part of its fleet renewal strategy1 2.