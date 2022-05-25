Qantas restores full pre-pandemic trans Tasman network
Qantas resumed (23-May-2022) Sydney-Queenstown, Sydney-Wellington, Melbourne-Christchurch, Melbourne-Wellington and Brisbane-Christchurch services. Qantas stated the inaugural services are "full", reflecting strong demand from Australians to travel to New Zealand. The carrier will also resume Melbourne-Queenstown and Brisbane-Queenstown services on 18-Jun-2022. The airline will operate up to 20 weekly frequencies from Australia to Queenstown and capacity is expected to reach 110% of pre-COVID levels by Jul-2022. The additional services restore Qantas' full pre-coronavirus trans Tasman network. Services to New Zealand are operated with a combination of Boeing 737-800 and A330 equipment. Qantas reported strong demand in both directions across the Tasman, with New Zealanders connecting across Qantas' domestic and international network, including to and from London, Singapore and Bali. [more - original PR]