2-Aug-2017 11:45 AM

Qantas is 'believer in liberalistion'

Qantas Airways Group executive government industry and international affairs Andrew Parker, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation & Corporate Travel Summit, stated (02-Aug-2017) Qantas is a "believer in liberalisation", with this marking a shift over the past two decades. He said that if you look at "Qantas of 15-20 years ago, it is unthinkable to imagine that we would have supported the China-Australia open skies arrangement like we did. We supported it because we see that opportunity".

