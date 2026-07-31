Qantas increasing utilisation of A220s

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) the A220 "is doing really well for us" and the airline is "pushing the utilisation up" for the aircraft type. Qantas intends to use its A220s on more international routes after deploying the type on Brisbane-Wellington service in Feb-2026. The airline was due to receive its 13th A220 on 29-Jul-2026 and take another 10 in FY2027, ending 30-Jun-2027. [more - Aviation Week]