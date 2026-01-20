Loading
20-Jan-2026 1:50 PM

QantasLink to deploy A220 on Adelaide-Brisbane service from Mar-2026

Qantas Group announced (20-Jan-2026) QantasLink plans to gradually deploy A220 equipment on Adelaide-Brisbane service from 03-Mar-2026, replacing Embraer E190. The Group stated the change will mark the first time the A220 has operated in South Australia and result in up to 100,000 additional seats in Adelaide p/a. The Group - via its official LinkedIn and Facebook accounts - confirmed it took delivery of two A220s (VH-X4J and VH-X4K) in Dec-2025, bringing its total fleet to 11. The Group expects to take delivery of four additional A220s by the middle of 2026. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

QantasLink A220s previously replaced Boeing 717s as part of the group's domestic fleet renewal and have been progressively introduced to more routes, with five delivered in FY2025 and a total of 11 in the fleet by Dec-2025. Additional deliveries were expected by mid-2026, supporting broader network expansion and the opening of new routes across Australia and internationally, including the type's first international deployments from early 20261 2 3.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More