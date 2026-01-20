QantasLink to deploy A220 on Adelaide-Brisbane service from Mar-2026

Qantas Group announced (20-Jan-2026) QantasLink plans to gradually deploy A220 equipment on Adelaide-Brisbane service from 03-Mar-2026, replacing Embraer E190. The Group stated the change will mark the first time the A220 has operated in South Australia and result in up to 100,000 additional seats in Adelaide p/a. The Group - via its official LinkedIn and Facebook accounts - confirmed it took delivery of two A220s (VH-X4J and VH-X4K) in Dec-2025, bringing its total fleet to 11. The Group expects to take delivery of four additional A220s by the middle of 2026. [more - original PR]