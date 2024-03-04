QantasLink announces service entry of first two A220s

QantasLink announced (01-Mar-2024) its first two A220 aircraft entered commercial service on 01-Mar-2024. The carrier deployed the aircraft on Melbourne-Canberra and Melbourne-Brisbane services. QantasLink has ordered 29 A220s, which will steadily replace its fleet of Boeing 717s as part of Qantas Group's domestic fleet renewal programme. The third A220 is in production at Airbus' facility in Mirabel, Canada and is scheduled for delivery in Jun-2024. An additional four A220s are scheduled to be delivered by mid 2025. [more - original PR]