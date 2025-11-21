21-Nov-2025 10:36 AM
Qantas Group to prohibit use of power banks on board from 15-Dec-2025
Qantas Group announced (20-Nov-2025) plans to implement the following restrictions on the use of portable power banks across all Qantas Airways, QantasLink and Jetstar Airways services from 15-Dec-2025:
- The use of and charging of power banks on board will be prohibited;
- Customers can carry up to two power banks in their cabin baggage;
- All power banks must display battery specifications;
- Lithium batteries that are part of a smart bag must be removed from the bag and taken as carry on, and stowed in the same way as power banks;
- Power banks will continue to be prohibited from checked baggage. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Major airlines and regulators in the Asia-Pacific and beyond have recently introduced similar restrictions prohibiting the use or charging of power banks in the aircraft cabin, often citing safety concerns following incidents involving lithium battery fires. Airlines such as Emirates, Vietnam Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, and China Airlines, as well as authorities in China and Hong Kong, implemented comparable measures throughout 2025, with some also limiting the number and capacity of power banks allowed onboard1 2 3 4 5 6 7.