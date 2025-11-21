Qantas Group to prohibit use of power banks on board from 15-Dec-2025

Major airlines and regulators in the Asia-Pacific and beyond have recently introduced similar restrictions prohibiting the use or charging of power banks in the aircraft cabin, often citing safety concerns following incidents involving lithium battery fires. Airlines such as Emirates, Vietnam Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, and China Airlines, as well as authorities in China and Hong Kong, implemented comparable measures throughout 2025, with some also limiting the number and capacity of power banks allowed onboard1 2 3 4 5 6 7.