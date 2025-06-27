China bans uncertified power banks on domestic services
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) banned (26-Jun-2025) domestic passengers carrying power banks without accepted 3C certification, unclear 3C-certification labels, or models under recall, effective 28-Jun-2025. CAAC noted since the beginning of 2025, there were many incidents of lithium battery products such as power banks carried by passengers catching fire and emitting smoke on board. [more - original PR - Chinese]
Background ✨
Several airlines and regulators in Asia, including Air Cambodia, AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, China Airlines, EVA Air and the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department, recently issued bans or restrictions on the use or carriage of power banks onboard due to safety concerns following battery-related incidents on flights in 2025. These measures commonly prohibit use, charging, or stowage in overhead bins, and restrict battery capacity and certification requirements1 2 3 4 5 6.