China bans uncertified power banks on domestic services

Several airlines and regulators in Asia, including Air Cambodia, AirAsia, Malaysia Airlines, China Airlines, EVA Air and the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department, recently issued bans or restrictions on the use or carriage of power banks onboard due to safety concerns following battery-related incidents on flights in 2025. These measures commonly prohibit use, charging, or stowage in overhead bins, and restrict battery capacity and certification requirements1 2 3 4 5 6.