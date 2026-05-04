Qantas Group extends schedule changes across domestic and international network

Qantas Group previously signalled trans-Tasman growth, with Qantas Airways and Jetstar Airways planning nearly 120,000 extra Australia-New Zealand seats on routes including Brisbane-Auckland (up to twice daily) and Sydney-Auckland (up to 12 times weekly), plus seasonal Qantas Sydney-Christchurch additions in Feb-2026/Mar-2026.1 Qantas Airways also scheduled a holiday-period trans-Tasman capacity boost of about 60,000 seats (up to 20%) between 15-Dec-2025 and 26-Jan-2026, including 787 deployment on Brisbane-Auckland from Aug-2025.2