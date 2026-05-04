4-May-2026 11:18 AM
Qantas Group extends schedule changes across domestic and international network
Qantas Group extended (01-May-2026) previously announced schedule changes across its international and domestic network between Jul-2026 and Sep-2026. Details include:
- International:
- The carrier will continue to redeploy some aircraft to operate more flights between Australia and Europe, providing customers already booked to travel on partner airlines with an alternative option should they wish to change;
- Select schedule changes initially operating between 20-Apr-2026 and 26-Jul-2026 have been extended to continue through to 24-Oct-2026:
- Perth-Singapore: Frequency increased from daily to 10 times weekly, timed to connect with Qantas' Singapore-Paris service;
- Perth-Rome: Additional frequencies have been extended another three months until the end of Oct-2026;
- Paris service will continue to operate from Sydney via Singapore until 24-Oct-2026. Frequency will increase to up to five times weekly between 18-May-2026 and 26-Jul-2026, before reverting to three times weekly from 27-Jul-2026;
- Sydney-Vancouver: Additional weekly frequency continues to 24-Oct-2026;
- The changes will provide an additional 2000 seats to and from Europe each week;
- Qantas and Jetstar Airways have also reduced capacity to and from other markets. This includes Qantas' Sydney-Bengaluru service being temporarily suspended from Aug-2026 and resuming at the end of Oct-2026, while both carriers have reduced capacity in New Zealand;
- These changes reduce previously planned Group International capacity by 2% for Q1FY2027.
- Domestic:
- The group extended previously announced capacity reductions of 5% until the end of Sep-2026, predominantly on "Qantas and Jetstar flights on major capital city routes". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]
Background ✨
Qantas Group previously signalled trans-Tasman growth, with Qantas Airways and Jetstar Airways planning nearly 120,000 extra Australia-New Zealand seats on routes including Brisbane-Auckland (up to twice daily) and Sydney-Auckland (up to 12 times weekly), plus seasonal Qantas Sydney-Christchurch additions in Feb-2026/Mar-2026.1 Qantas Airways also scheduled a holiday-period trans-Tasman capacity boost of about 60,000 seats (up to 20%) between 15-Dec-2025 and 26-Jan-2026, including 787 deployment on Brisbane-Auckland from Aug-2025.2