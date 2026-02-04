Qantas Group and Japan Airlines sign non-binding MoU for Qantas divestment of Jetstar Japan
Qantas Group and Japan Airlines signed (03-Feb-2026) a non-binding MoU to facilitate the transition of Jetstar Japan to a new Japanese capital-led ownership structure. The proposed transaction is subject to reaching agreement and regulatory approvals and would see Qantas divest its 33.32% minority shareholding in the LCC - with the agreement expected to be reached in Jul-2026 and a transition and full re-brand of the airline to be complete by Jun-2027. Development Bank of Japan plans to enter the carrier as a shareholder, with Tokyo Century to maintain its 16.68% shareholding. Japan Airlines holds 50% voting rights in the company. The transaction is designed to "set Jetstar Japan up for its next phase of growth in Japan" whilst enabling Qantas to "focus its ongoing capital investment into Qantas and Jetstar's domestic and international operations in Australia". The companies confirmed there will be no impacts to any Qantas or Jetstar international services between Australia and Japan and no impacts to codeshare arrangements with Japan Airlines. Jetstar Japan CEO and representative director Masakazu Tanaka stated: "We've built an amazing airline over the last nearly 14 years, carrying more than 55 million customers, and we thank Qantas for their support. But as we look to the next chapter in Jetstar Japan's history, I am pleased to work with the new ownership group to lead our LCC into the future". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]
Background ✨
Japan Airlines previously stated that Jetstar Japan would continue to operate under its own management structure despite JAL increasing its stake to 50%, and it had no plans to further raise its stake in the LCC. JAL's move aligned with its strategy to strengthen the LCC market in Japan and target price-sensitive customers while boosting demand from overseas travellers1.