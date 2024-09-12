Qantas executive manager climate change: UK SAF policy could be emulated in Australia

Qantas executive manager climate change Fiona Messent, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) the UK Government's policy approach to encouraging the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is "something we can emulate here in Australia". Ms Messent said developing the SAF sector in Australia "absolutely requires the engagement of government and industry" and requires a combination of government subsidies and mandates to build scale to a commercial level and make SAF "affordable for everyone".