Qantas Domestic 'watching what is happening' with unmanned aircraft: CEO

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) the company has "no plans" to invest in unmanned aircraft, noting: "But we are watching what is happening, particularly in the regional space". Mr Svensson said: "We evaluate new markets all the time, but it all comes down to demand. I don't have specifics, but it is a constant process, and we are meeting with tourism boards, if there is demand we will fly there".