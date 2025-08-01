Qantas Domestic 'watching what is happening' with unmanned aircraft: CEO
Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) the company has "no plans" to invest in unmanned aircraft, noting: "But we are watching what is happening, particularly in the regional space". Mr Svensson said: "We evaluate new markets all the time, but it all comes down to demand. I don't have specifics, but it is a constant process, and we are meeting with tourism boards, if there is demand we will fly there".
Background ✨
Markus Svensson also highlighted technology and artificial intelligence as significant opportunities for Qantas, emphasising efficiency and improved customer service, but clarified that such advancements are not aimed at replacing human roles1. He further noted that Qantas is facing a large fleet transition, with delivery of new A321XLRs planned through 1H2026 and route decisions still under evaluation2.