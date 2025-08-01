Loading
1-Aug-2025 11:49 AM

Qantas Domestic CEO: Technology and AI are 'huge' opportunities

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2024) "Technology is our friend", noting technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are "huge" opportunities for the company. Mr Svensson said: "It's not about replacing humans, it's about being more efficient and providing better customer service". He added: "The customer experience will be significantly better in five or ten years".

